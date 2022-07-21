اسماء جامعات المنطقة الشرقية اسعارها ومواعيد التقديم 1444

The names of the universities in the eastern region, their prices and application dates 1444 ، We will get to know ، Eastern Province – Wikipedia ، and The names of the universities in the eastern region 1444 ، King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran ، Imam Abdul Rahman bin Faisal University in Dammam ، Faculties and specializations of Imam Abdul Rahman bin Faisal University .

Eastern Province – Wikipedia

The Eastern Province is one of the most oil-rich regions in the world, in addition to being the largest region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and its eastern gate. The Kingdom’s total area of ​​​​the Kingdom, and the eastern region is distinguished by industries related to oil and oil, and its population is according to the latest estimated statistics for the year 2022; More than five and a half million citizens and residents, and since the establishment of the Kingdom, the Emirate of the Eastern Province has rotated

Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi bin Turki Al Saud (1331 AH – 1354 AH).

Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi Al Saud (1354 AH – 1386 AH).

Prince Abdul Mohsen bin Abdullah bin Jalawi Al Saud (1387 AH – 1405 AH).

Prince Muhammad bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (1405 AH – 1434 AH).

Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (1434 AH – until now).

The names of the universities in the eastern region 1444

The Eastern Province of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia includes a large number of universities, whether governmental, private or private, and the application prices in these universities vary from each other, according to the laws and administration of the university, and the dates and rates of admission vary, and the most prominent universities have the following

King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran.

Imam Abdul Rahman bin Faisal University in Dammam.

King Faisal University.

Prince Muhammad bin Fahd University, Al-Khobar.

Hafr Al-Batin University.

Jubail Industrial College.

Jubail University College.

Dammam College of Technology.

Al-Ahsa Technical College.

Gulf Colleges in Hafr Al-Batin Governorate.

Al-Ghad International College of Health Sciences.

Jubail Purification Institute.

King Fahd Naval College.

Hafr Al-Batin Technical College.

College of Sharia and Islamic Studies.

Prince Sultan Military College.

Jubail Industrial College.

General Organization for Technical and Vocational Training.

Al-Asala College.

Mohammed Al-Manea College of Medical Sciences.

Al-Fayhaa National College in Jubail.

And other names of the eastern region universities and colleges, and below we will explain to you the details of application and the prices of the most prominent universities.

King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran

It is one of the public universities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It was opened in 1963 AD / 1383 AH under the name of the College of Petroleum and Minerals. Its university position was changed in 1975 AD to become a university. It is considered the leading institution in science and technology in Saudi Arabia, and the first Arab university in terms of patents. All information, specializations and data about the university can be found through the official website “”.

Colleges and specializations of King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals

The university includes each of the following majors

College of Computer Science and Engineering.

College of Engineering Sciences.

College of Petroleum Engineering and Geosciences.

College of Applied Engineering.

College of Science.

College of Industrial Management.

College of Environmental Design.

community colleges.

Imam Abdul Rahman bin Faisal University in Dammam

Imam Abdul Rahman bin Faisal University is among the universities of the Eastern Province in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and one of the public universities was established in 1975 AD. It is located in the north of Al-Raka neighborhood overlooking the Arabian Gulf, on the coastal road linking Dammam and Al-Khobar. The university includes about 19 colleges. All details and matters related to the university via this link “”.

Faculties and specializations of Imam Abdul Rahman bin Faisal University

Among the most prominent faculties in the university are the following

health colleges

It includes the following colleges

Faculty of medicine.

Faculty of Dentistry.

Faculty of Nursing.

College of Applied Medical Sciences.

College of Clinical Pharmacy.

College of Public Health.

engineering colleges

It includes the following

Architecture and Planning Faculty.

College of Designs.

College of Engineering.

Faculties of Science and Management

It includes the following colleges

College of Applied Studies and Community Service.

College of Business Administration.

College of Computer Science and Information Technology.

College of Science.

Applied College.

Faculties of Arts and Education

It includes the following colleges

college of Literature.

Faculty of Education.

College of Science and Human Studies – Jubail.

College of Sharia and Law.

King Faisal University

King Faisal University is one of the most prominent universities in the eastern region of the Kingdom, which was founded in 1975 AD / 1395 AH, by order of King Faisal before his death, and opened during the reign of his brother King Khalid. ““.

Faculties and specializations of King Faisal University

It includes the following majors and colleges

Agricultural and food sciences.

Veterinary Medicine.

Education.

Business Management.

Medicine.

Sciences.

Computer science and information technology.

Clinical pharmacology.

Engineering.

Applied medical sciences.

Literature.

Applied.

Rights.

Applied (Abqaiq Branch).

dentist.

Prince Muhammad Bin Fahd University in Al-Khobar

Prince Muhammad Bin Fahd University is one of the private universities in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. It was officially opened in 2008 and is located in the Saudi city of Al-Khobar. The university is ranked among the top 1000 universities in the world, and it is ranked 17th among the ranking of Saudi universities. The university includes a range of specializations and programs The various educational programs can be found on the study system, prices and admission rates through the official website of the university.

The university includes

College of Engineering with specializations (Electrical Engineering – Mechanical Engineering – Civil Engineering – Interior Design).

College of Business Administration includes (Accounting, Business Administration, Finance, Management Information Systems).

College of Computer Science and Engineering Offers majors (computer engineering, information technology, and computer science).

College of Sciences and Humanities Major (Law).

University of Hafr Al-Batin

Hafr Al-Batin University is one of the public universities in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, which was established in 2014 with a budget of more than 409 million Saudi riyals, during the reign of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz. The number of university students annually is more than 13,000 students and a teaching staff of more than 600 members. Learn about university prices and application dates through the official website.

Faculties and specializations of the University of Hafr Al-Batin

The university includes

College of Engineering.

faculty of Pharmacy.

College of Computer Science and Engineering.

College of Business Administration.

Community College.

College of Applied Medical Sciences (Girls).

College of Science and Allied Studies.

Faculty of Education.

College of Human Medicine.

College of Science and Arts in Khafji.

College of Science and Arts in the upper village.

College of Science and Arts in Nairiyah.

Jubail Industrial College

Jubail Industrial College is one of the colleges of universities in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. It is a government college established in 1978. It is a College of Engineering and Business Administration. It is located in Jubail Industrial City within the Eastern Province. Its management is supervised by the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, and its current president is Dr. Eid Al-Hajri. For information and details of the college, including prices and application dates, via this link ““.

Majors and departments of Jubail Industrial College

The college includes a number of specializations and departments, as follows

Department of Mechanical Engineering and Manufacturing.

Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering.

Department of Chemical Engineering and Industrial Processing.

Management and information technology.

Department of General Studies.

Jubail University College

The college was established in 2006, and includes the following departments

Department of General Studies.

English department.

Department of Mechanical Engineering.

civil engineering Department.

Department of Computer and Information Technology.

Business Administration Department.

Department of Management Information Systems.

Interior design department.

Logistics Supply Chain Management Division.

Gulf Colleges in Hafr Al-Batin Governorate

Gulf Colleges is one of the colleges of universities in the Eastern Province, and was established in 2016 AD in the city of Hafr Al-Batin, in the north-east of the Kingdom.

Majors and departments of Gulf College

It includes the following specializations

Law.

Computer and Info sciences.

Business Management.

English language.

King Fahd Naval College

King Fahd Naval College is one of the military educational schools in the Kingdom. It was founded in 1983 AD / 1403 AH in the city of Jubail to be among the colleges and universities of the Eastern Province of the Kingdom, in order to graduate officers capable of carrying out national tasks in the naval forces or border guards, and the current commander of King Fahd College The Navy is the Rear Admiral, Pilot Staff Staff/ Faisal Al-Ghofaili, and the college study system is 3 years, depending on the student’s level. One of the most important conditions for joining the college is passing medical and physical examinations and tests, in addition to other conditions and standards for the college.

Jubail Technical Institute

This institute is located within the borders of the Eastern Province, and is affiliated with the Royal Commission in Jubail. It was opened in 2004. The institute is established to train students to meet the sectors of the Saudi industry. It includes the following specializations

Industrial machinery maintenance skill.

Factory operation skill.

Computer drawing and design skills.

Industrial welding skill.

Metal cutting and shaping skills.

Industrial piping skills.

Industrial electrical skill.

Precision machining and control skill.

Industrial electronics skill.

Computer maintenance skills.

Computer networking skill.

Application dates for universities in the eastern region

After we mentioned the names of the colleges and universities of the Eastern Province in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we present to you the application dates for the most prominent universities and colleges for the academic year 1444 AH, which are as follows

Imam Abdul Rahman bin Faisal University Application date 01/03/1443 AH.

King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals date of submission 27/11/1443 AH.

King Faisal University in Al-Ahsa Submission date 12/25/1443 AH.

Saudi Electronic University Submission date 12/18/1443 AH.

Hafr Al-Batin University Application date 12/26/1443 AH.

Muhammad Bin Fahd University Application date is open.

King Saud University for Health Sciences Submission date 12/19/1443 AH.

College of Sharia and Islamic Studies Submission date 12/23/1443 AH.

Prince Sultan Military College Submission date 12/22/1443 AH.

Jubail Industrial College Application date 02/01/1443 AH.

Technical and Vocational Training Corporation Submission date 12/18/1443 AH.

Al-Asala College The application date is open.

Mohammed Al-Manea College of Medical Sciences Application date is open.

Al-Fayhaa Private College in Jubail Application date 01/12/1443 AH.

