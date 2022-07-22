النسب الموزونة لجامعة الملك خالد 1444

The weighted ratios of King Khalid University 1444, in light of questions about the identification of the method by which the weighted ratio of King Khalid University 1444 is calculated to another, in many universities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the weighted ratio of King Khalid University 1444 is calculated by high school children The public in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in order to find out the colleges and universities that they can then join after the end of high school, follow us.
King Khalid University
It is a private university located in the southern city “Abha”. It was founded with only 4 colleges in 1419 AH, under direct orders by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques at the time, after it was approved to merge the Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University and King Saud University in the Asir region, and it was called the University of King Khaled. Work continued in the university, and it was restructured to a total of 29 colleges for male and female students. It is worth mentioning that King Khalid University is one of the most important and best universities at the local and international levels, as it recently ranked 448 in the QS World University Rankings, and seeks to be one of the best and first universities in the Kingdom. .
King Khalid University majors 1444
King Khalid University is famous for having a wide range of specializations in various scientific and literary fields that address all categories of the scientific and literary sectors. These specializations include the following
- Faculty of Medicine specializations.
- Medical sciences majors.
- Faculty of Dentistry specializations.
- Allied Health Sciences majors.
- College of Pharmacy majors.
- Specializations of the College of Health Sciences for Girls.
- College of Computer Science majors.
- Faculty of Engineering majors.
- Majors of the College of Islamic Studies.
- Community College specializations in Mahayel Asir.
- Majors of the College of Languages and Translation, Department of English.
- College of Education majors.
- Specializations of the College of Arabic Language.
- Majors of the Faculty of English Language and Translations.
- Majors of the Faculty of Humanities.
- Faculty of Arts majors.
- Majors of the Faculty of Home Economics.
- e-learning majors.
Weighted percentages of King Khalid University
The weighted percentage is one of the things that students who have graduated from high school are interested in knowing and who wish to study at King Khalid College. Without this percentage, the student cannot study at the university. The weighted percentage for King Khalid University is as follows
- The weighted percentage for King Khalid University 1444 The weighted percentage at King Khalid University for the year 1444 AH includes “50% of the cumulative percentage in secondary school” in addition to “50% of the aptitude test result”.
- The percentage eligible for admission to King Khalid University It is the sum of “30% of the cumulative percentage of the high school result” (+) “40% of the result of the achievement test” (+) “30% of the general aptitude test”.
Calculating the weighted ratio at King Khalid University for the year 1444
The calculation of the weighted percentage at King Khalid University and other universities located within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is as shown below
Weighted percentages for admission to King Khalid University
King Khalid University has determined the eligible and weighted percentages for admission to all majors on campus, which we will review in detail below
Acceptance rates in the science complex in Khamis Mushait for female students
The science complex includes (3) departments through which female students can enroll according to the percentages shown in the following table
|Specialization
|Acceptance rates (including the lowest acceptance rate for the second semester)
|Public Health
|88.07
|Industrial engineering
|91.89
|Nursing Sciences
|86.67
Admission rates for science and literature in Khamis Girls
The table below shows the acceptance rates for female students in the College of Science and Arts in Khamis
|Specialization
|Admission rates (lowest admission rate for the second semester)
|English language
|74.94 with acceptance test
|Arabic
|78.59
|Islamic studies
|79.40
|Computer Science
|83.89
|Information Systems
|84.43
Acceptance rates at King Khalid University for female students in Samer
It is decided that the percentages for admission to the study of female students in Samer are as follows
|Specialization
|Admission rates (lowest admission rate for the second semester)
|pharmacy
|89.43
|Computer Science
|84.96
|Information Systems
|85.45
|Medical laboratory sciences
|88.06
|Nursing
|87.60
|Physical therapy
|88.76
|Diagnostic Radiology
|89.43
|Dental and Oral Surgery
|93.70
Acceptance rates in the academic complex in Tanomah for male and female students
The table below shows the weighted percentages of student accreditation in the “Academic Complex” in Tanumah Governorate for the year 1444 AH
|Specialization
|Acceptance rates (which is the lowest acceptance rate for the second semester)
|Department of Psychology
|86.70
|Sharia Department
|83.57
|Department of Fundamentals of Religion
|81.82
|Department of History
|80.84
|the department of Arabic language
|80.39
|Department of Geography
|80.28
|financial department
|78.29
|English department
|71.15 + an admission test for female students.
|English department
|76.92 + Student Entrance Test
|Department of Computer Science
|72.08
Acceptance rates in the academic complex in Muhail
The Deanship of Admission and Registration announced the weighted admission rates in the Academic Complex in Mahayel for male and female students, which are as follows
|Specialization
|The ratio
|Business Management
|84.38
|Islamic Studies for Female Students
|80.90
|Islamic studies for students
|77.94
|Biology for students
|79.48
|Biology for students
|71.34
|Information Systems
|79.30
|Arabic
|79.12
|Computer Science
|78.11
|English for students
|77.33 with admission test
|English for students
|71.34 with acceptance test
|chemistry
|76.33
|Mathematics for students
|75.46 with acceptance test
|math for students
|71.34 with acceptance test
|Physics for students
|74.99
|Physics for students
|71.10
|Home Economics
|74.58
Acceptance rates in the Scientific Academy for Female Students in Abha
The authority responsible for accepting female students in the Scientific Academy at King Khalid University announced the admission percentages, which include the following
|Specialization
|The ratio
|general nursing
|82.12
|media and Communication
|86.13
|Biology
|83.56
|chemistry
|81.66
|Maths
|80.83
|Physics
|80.79
Acceptance rates in the university city in Mahala
The table below shows the acceptance rates in the university city in Al-Mahalla for the year 1444 AH
|Specialization
|Acceptance rate for the second semester
|Information Systems
|80.53
|Computer Science
|81.06
|Computer Engineering
|83.03
|Chemical Engineering
|84.09
|civil engineering
|84.31
|Public Health
|85.92
|industrial engineering
|84.68
|Medical laboratory sciences
|84.77
|dental technology
|86.96
|Physical therapy
|84.80
|Diagnostic Radiology
|85.27
|Nursing Sciences
|86.17
|Mechanical Engineering
|85.73
|electrical engineering
|86.40
|Anesthesia technique
|89.65
|emergency medical services
|89.78
|Pharmacist
|90.70
|Dental and Oral Surgery
|93.66
|Medicine and Surgery
|94.75
Acceptance rates in the university city in Abha
As for the percentages for accepting students in the majors available in the “University City” in the city of Abha for the year 1444 AH
|Specialization
|acceptance rate
|Physics
|72.84
|Maths
|73.93
|chemistry
|74.03
|English language
|70.05
|Biology
|75.51
|geography
|78.06
|Date
|78.56
|Arabic
|79.40
|Administrative information system
|78.46
|Religion basics
|80.94
|architecture
|82.96
|Accounting
|83.25
|media and Communication
|82.95
|Marketing and e-commerce
|82.95
|psychology
|84.95
|Business Administration/Finance
|83.94
|Business Management
|84.05
|Islamic Law
|83.96
|Business Administration/Human Resources
|85.27
|Law
|90.11
Admission rates for the home economics complex
The percentages vary on the departments in the Home Economics Complex, which is intended for female students only, as follows
|Specialization
|acceptance rate
|Home Economics
|83.23
|clothes designing
|85.20
|Accounting
|87.45
|Business Management
|89.47
|Law
|91.98
Acceptance rates in the female student complex in one of Rafaida
The admission rates in the female student complex in the city of “Ahad Rafaida” are shown as follows
|Specialization
|acceptance rate
|English language
|74.20
|Maths
|79.15
|Computer Science
|82.44
Acceptance rates in the female student complex in Al-Majardah
The admission rates are distributed in the specializations of the Female Students’ Complex in “Al-Majardah” governorate according to the percentages distributed as follows
|Specialization
|acceptance rate
|English language
|70.01
|Maths
|74.02
|Computer Science
|74.94
Acceptance rates in the women’s complex in Rijal Almaa
With regard to the weighted acceptance rates in the village of “Rijal Almaa”, they were as follows
|Specialization
|acceptance rate
|English language
|70.36
|Maths
|74.51
|information systems
|75.04
King Khalid University Community College Acceptance Rates
There are various specializations within the Community College, where male and female students can enroll according to the following percentages
|Specialization
|acceptance rate
|Computer programming and operation
|74.81
|Islamic studies
|76.70
|English language
|70.03
|Biology
|65.30
|chemistry
|67.29
|Accounting
|76.66
|Information Systems
|73.56
|business management
|74.71
Admission requirements for King Khalid University 1444
The Deanship of Admission and Registration at King Khalid University has set some conditions that male and female applicants must fulfill in all disciplines available on campus, and these conditions are highlighted as follows
- The student must be a citizen of the Kingdom and hold Saudi citizenship.
- An exception is made for those who have a Saudi mother and a foreign father.
- Obtain a valid national ID.
- Obtaining a high school diploma, or any equivalent certificate.
- The secondary school certificate must not pass more than (5) years.
- Certificates received from outside the Kingdom must be attested through the Saudi Ministry of Education.
- The student’s age should not be more than 25 years.
- The student’s age must not be less than 17 years.
- The student should not have witnessed a dismissal from one of the colleges and institutes spread in the Kingdom, for disciplinary reasons.
How to get admission in King Khalid University 1444
King Khalid University receives applications for admission and registration at the university through the website of the Deanship of Registration. Registration at King Khalid University is as follows
- Entering the link dedicated to directly accepting male and female students inside the university.
- Go to admission list.
- Including choosing a bachelor’s degree application for Saudi students
- Specify the gender, then enter and write the national identity number.
- Enter the data requested by the system very accurately.
- Determining specializations, according to the student’s priorities.
- Click on “Register” to submit the registration request.
Eligible and weighted percentages at King Khalid University pdf
The importance of the weighted percentages and the qualified percentages at King Khalid University is that they are an essential condition for receiving male and female students on the university campus, where the specialization is determined according to the percentages that the student enters, on which the registration processes within the university depend, as the specializations do not appear below the percentage that was obtained It must be requested, and students are accepted within these disciplines according to the weighted percentages and the availability of vacancies within the university. Below we will attach a link to download the weighted percentages for all specializations within King Khalid University for the year 1444 AH in PDF format (pdf) by clicking “”.
King Khalid University Admission and Registration Link
The Deanship of Admission and Registration at King Khalid University has put forward a link dedicated to registering in the majors available at the university, and based on the percentage obtained by the student, where all male and female students can access the registration link ““.
In conclusion, for this article, we have talked to you through the previous lines about getting to know each other King Khalid University Admission and Registration Link ، و Eligible and weighted percentages at King Khalid University pdf ، و Admission requirements for King Khalid University 1444 ، و King Khalid University Community College Acceptance Rates ، و Acceptance rates in the women’s complex in Rijal Almaa .