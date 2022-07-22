النسب الموزونة لجامعة الملك خالد 1444

The weighted ratios of King Khalid University 1444, in light of questions about the identification of the method by which the weighted ratio of King Khalid University 1444 is calculated to another, in many universities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the weighted ratio of King Khalid University 1444 is calculated by high school children The public in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in order to find out the colleges and universities that they can then join after the end of high school, follow us.

King Khalid University

It is a private university located in the southern city “Abha”. It was founded with only 4 colleges in 1419 AH, under direct orders by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques at the time, after it was approved to merge the Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University and King Saud University in the Asir region, and it was called the University of King Khaled. Work continued in the university, and it was restructured to a total of 29 colleges for male and female students. It is worth mentioning that King Khalid University is one of the most important and best universities at the local and international levels, as it recently ranked 448 in the QS World University Rankings, and seeks to be one of the best and first universities in the Kingdom. .

King Khalid University majors 1444

King Khalid University is famous for having a wide range of specializations in various scientific and literary fields that address all categories of the scientific and literary sectors. These specializations include the following

Faculty of Medicine specializations.

Medical sciences majors.

Faculty of Dentistry specializations.

Allied Health Sciences majors.

College of Pharmacy majors.

Specializations of the College of Health Sciences for Girls.

College of Computer Science majors.

Faculty of Engineering majors.

Majors of the College of Islamic Studies.

Community College specializations in Mahayel Asir.

Majors of the College of Languages ​​and Translation, Department of English.

College of Education majors.

Specializations of the College of Arabic Language.

Majors of the Faculty of English Language and Translations.

Majors of the Faculty of Humanities.

Faculty of Arts majors.

Majors of the Faculty of Home Economics.

e-learning majors.

Weighted percentages of King Khalid University

The weighted percentage is one of the things that students who have graduated from high school are interested in knowing and who wish to study at King Khalid College. Without this percentage, the student cannot study at the university. The weighted percentage for King Khalid University is as follows

The weighted percentage for King Khalid University 1444 The weighted percentage at King Khalid University for the year 1444 AH includes “50% of the cumulative percentage in secondary school” in addition to “50% of the aptitude test result”.

The percentage eligible for admission to King Khalid University It is the sum of “30% of the cumulative percentage of the high school result” (+) “40% of the result of the achievement test” (+) “30% of the general aptitude test”.

Calculating the weighted ratio at King Khalid University for the year 1444

The calculation of the weighted percentage at King Khalid University and other universities located within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is as shown below

Weighted percentages for admission to King Khalid University

King Khalid University has determined the eligible and weighted percentages for admission to all majors on campus, which we will review in detail below

Acceptance rates in the science complex in Khamis Mushait for female students

The science complex includes (3) departments through which female students can enroll according to the percentages shown in the following table

Specialization Acceptance rates (including the lowest acceptance rate for the second semester) Public Health 88.07 Industrial engineering 91.89 Nursing Sciences 86.67

Admission rates for science and literature in Khamis Girls

The table below shows the acceptance rates for female students in the College of Science and Arts in Khamis

Specialization Admission rates (lowest admission rate for the second semester) English language 74.94 with acceptance test Arabic 78.59 Islamic studies 79.40 Computer Science 83.89 Information Systems 84.43

Acceptance rates at King Khalid University for female students in Samer

It is decided that the percentages for admission to the study of female students in Samer are as follows

Specialization Admission rates (lowest admission rate for the second semester) pharmacy 89.43 Computer Science 84.96 Information Systems 85.45 Medical laboratory sciences 88.06 Nursing 87.60 Physical therapy 88.76 Diagnostic Radiology 89.43 Dental and Oral Surgery 93.70

Acceptance rates in the academic complex in Tanomah for male and female students

The table below shows the weighted percentages of student accreditation in the “Academic Complex” in Tanumah Governorate for the year 1444 AH

Specialization Acceptance rates (which is the lowest acceptance rate for the second semester) Department of Psychology 86.70 Sharia Department 83.57 Department of Fundamentals of Religion 81.82 Department of History 80.84 the department of Arabic language 80.39 Department of Geography 80.28 financial department 78.29 English department 71.15 + an admission test for female students. English department 76.92 + Student Entrance Test Department of Computer Science 72.08

Acceptance rates in the academic complex in Muhail

The Deanship of Admission and Registration announced the weighted admission rates in the Academic Complex in Mahayel for male and female students, which are as follows

Specialization The ratio Business Management 84.38 Islamic Studies for Female Students 80.90 Islamic studies for students 77.94 Biology for students 79.48 Biology for students 71.34 Information Systems 79.30 Arabic 79.12 Computer Science 78.11 English for students 77.33 with admission test English for students 71.34 with acceptance test chemistry 76.33 Mathematics for students 75.46 with acceptance test math for students 71.34 with acceptance test Physics for students 74.99 Physics for students 71.10 Home Economics 74.58

Acceptance rates in the Scientific Academy for Female Students in Abha

The authority responsible for accepting female students in the Scientific Academy at King Khalid University announced the admission percentages, which include the following

Specialization The ratio general nursing 82.12 media and Communication 86.13 Biology 83.56 chemistry 81.66 Maths 80.83 Physics 80.79

Acceptance rates in the university city in Mahala

The table below shows the acceptance rates in the university city in Al-Mahalla for the year 1444 AH

Specialization Acceptance rate for the second semester Information Systems 80.53 Computer Science 81.06 Computer Engineering 83.03 Chemical Engineering 84.09 civil engineering 84.31 Public Health 85.92 industrial engineering 84.68 Medical laboratory sciences 84.77 dental technology 86.96 Physical therapy 84.80 Diagnostic Radiology 85.27 Nursing Sciences 86.17 Mechanical Engineering 85.73 electrical engineering 86.40 Anesthesia technique 89.65 emergency medical services 89.78 Pharmacist 90.70 Dental and Oral Surgery 93.66 Medicine and Surgery 94.75

Acceptance rates in the university city in Abha

As for the percentages for accepting students in the majors available in the “University City” in the city of Abha for the year 1444 AH

Specialization acceptance rate Physics 72.84 Maths 73.93 chemistry 74.03 English language 70.05 Biology 75.51 geography 78.06 Date 78.56 Arabic 79.40 Administrative information system 78.46 Religion basics 80.94 architecture 82.96 Accounting 83.25 media and Communication 82.95 Marketing and e-commerce 82.95 psychology 84.95 Business Administration/Finance 83.94 Business Management 84.05 Islamic Law 83.96 Business Administration/Human Resources 85.27 Law 90.11

Admission rates for the home economics complex

The percentages vary on the departments in the Home Economics Complex, which is intended for female students only, as follows

Specialization acceptance rate Home Economics 83.23 clothes designing 85.20 Accounting 87.45 Business Management 89.47 Law 91.98

Acceptance rates in the female student complex in one of Rafaida

The admission rates in the female student complex in the city of “Ahad Rafaida” are shown as follows

Specialization acceptance rate English language 74.20 Maths 79.15 Computer Science 82.44

Acceptance rates in the female student complex in Al-Majardah

The admission rates are distributed in the specializations of the Female Students’ Complex in “Al-Majardah” governorate according to the percentages distributed as follows

Specialization acceptance rate English language 70.01 Maths 74.02 Computer Science 74.94

Acceptance rates in the women’s complex in Rijal Almaa

With regard to the weighted acceptance rates in the village of “Rijal Almaa”, they were as follows

Specialization acceptance rate English language 70.36 Maths 74.51 information systems 75.04

King Khalid University Community College Acceptance Rates

There are various specializations within the Community College, where male and female students can enroll according to the following percentages

Specialization acceptance rate Computer programming and operation 74.81 Islamic studies 76.70 English language 70.03 Biology 65.30 chemistry 67.29 Accounting 76.66 Information Systems 73.56 business management 74.71

Admission requirements for King Khalid University 1444

The Deanship of Admission and Registration at King Khalid University has set some conditions that male and female applicants must fulfill in all disciplines available on campus, and these conditions are highlighted as follows

The student must be a citizen of the Kingdom and hold Saudi citizenship. An exception is made for those who have a Saudi mother and a foreign father.

Obtain a valid national ID.

Obtaining a high school diploma, or any equivalent certificate.

The secondary school certificate must not pass more than (5) years.

Certificates received from outside the Kingdom must be attested through the Saudi Ministry of Education.

The student’s age should not be more than 25 years.

The student’s age must not be less than 17 years.

The student should not have witnessed a dismissal from one of the colleges and institutes spread in the Kingdom, for disciplinary reasons.

How to get admission in King Khalid University 1444

King Khalid University receives applications for admission and registration at the university through the website of the Deanship of Registration. Registration at King Khalid University is as follows

Entering the link dedicated to directly accepting male and female students inside the university.

Go to admission list. Including choosing a bachelor’s degree application for Saudi students

Specify the gender, then enter and write the national identity number.

Enter the data requested by the system very accurately.

Determining specializations, according to the student’s priorities.

Click on “Register” to submit the registration request.

Eligible and weighted percentages at King Khalid University pdf

The importance of the weighted percentages and the qualified percentages at King Khalid University is that they are an essential condition for receiving male and female students on the university campus, where the specialization is determined according to the percentages that the student enters, on which the registration processes within the university depend, as the specializations do not appear below the percentage that was obtained It must be requested, and students are accepted within these disciplines according to the weighted percentages and the availability of vacancies within the university. Below we will attach a link to download the weighted percentages for all specializations within King Khalid University for the year 1444 AH in PDF format (pdf) by clicking “”.

King Khalid University Admission and Registration Link

The Deanship of Admission and Registration at King Khalid University has put forward a link dedicated to registering in the majors available at the university, and based on the percentage obtained by the student, where all male and female students can access the registration link ““.

