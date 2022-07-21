تاريخ اختبارات قياس 1444

Date of measurement tests 1444 ، As a result of the questioning by many students about knowing the date and time to register for the achievement test, as it is one of the most important tests that are issued by the Commission for Evaluation in Education and Training in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in addition to that this test is one of the keys to success and admission to universities.

National Center for Measurement 1444

It is one of the important scientific centers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where the National Center for Measurement sponsors a large number of standardized tests that are conducted to measure the educational attainment of male and female students applying to university tracks in colleges and educational institutes in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This center is affiliated to the General Authority for Education Evaluation. And training in the Kingdom, from which a large number of centers for evaluating scientific and professional levels are branched out, for a wide number of admissions at the level of all sectors, as these features and responsibilities were transferred to it so that the commission undertakes the activity of evaluating and measuring public, higher, public and private education in Saudi Arabia, after a procedure was carried out Amalgamation of a number of centers and sectors under its management, including the center after its new name (National Center for Measurement).

It is worth noting that the establishment of the National Center for Measurement took place on the nineteenth of Jumada Al-Ula 1421 AH, based on an administrative decision issued by the concerned authorities to follow up the education process in all sectors of the state, coinciding with the issuance of the administrative decision that was based on amending the name of the Education Evaluation Authority year to the Education Evaluation Authority, where the National Center for Assessment includes a number of technical, linguistic and professional departments that coordinate and prepare exams issued by the center in addition to the supporting departments, according to a distinguished administrative arrangement, which is relied upon to make positive decisions that benefit everyone, in a distinguished atmosphere Transparency and high spirit of work.

Objectives of the National Center for Measurement

The National Center for Assessment was established to achieve a number of auxiliary objectives, after it was included in the Saudi Education and Training Evaluation Commission. The most prominent objectives of this center came, according to the following points

Working on providing a wide range of advisory and educational services in the field of measurement and evaluation.

The National Center for Measurement contributes to conducting specialized studies and research, and also works to spread the culture of measurement and evaluation in all educational circles.

It plays a key role in the process of measuring educational and achievement indicators, which is reflected on the efficiency of educational institutions in general.

Orienting students with high qualifications and great skills to guide them in the direction that suits those tendencies and talents.

The process of attracting and nurturing expertise appropriately.

Drawing future plans for the development of educational measurement methods at all levels of education.

The National Center for Assessment is responsible for preparing and managing professional licensing standards and tests for higher education outcomes.

1444 test dates

The dates of the Qiyas tests for the year 1444 AH vary according to the test that the applicant wishes to take, and according to the method and quality of the test through the paper-based or computerized test or other, and also differ according to the applicant’s gender between tests for male students and tests for female students, and the dates of the tests issued by the National Center are set. For measurement through the official website of that institution, where this is also authorized through the windows of the National Center for Measurement on social media, and a number of tests have been approved for each season to suit all times for applicants, in addition to a number of other tests that will be scheduled soon, It is possible to access the website for services and tests, which allowed inquiring about the appointments for each of them.

The most prominent dates of the National Center for Measurement tests 1444

The National Center for Assessment offers a wide number of important tests for many stakeholders in the educational process in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the most prominent of these tests came according to the timetables specified as follows

The date of the academic analysis test for scientific disciplines 1444

The date of the academic achievement test for scientific majors has not yet been approved, and the official website, through its personal account on the Internet, is satisfied with a word to be determined later. For all students alike, it contributes to identifying the most efficient students in secondary school courses for advanced stages.

Test phase Test method Test language men/women early registration Test date From to me From to me The first stage paper Arabic male to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on The first stage paper Arabic female to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on The second phase paper Arabic male to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on The second phase paper Arabic female to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on

GAT general aptitude test date

The date of the general aptitude test varies according to the type of test, as a special schedule has been approved for the dates of the general aptitude test to be compatible with all those wishing to perform this paragraph. It measures a number of abilities related to the learning process, such as analysis and inference. This is done in two stages one is verbal (linguistic) and the other is quantitative (mathematical), and no date has been set for this year.

Academic achievement test date for theoretical majors

The date of the academic achievement test at the National Center for Assessment has not yet been determined, as the official website was satisfied with a phrase to be determined later, whether the test is for males or females. Students, and this criterion assists the after-school authorities in selecting the most suitable and capable students in the secondary stages, and it came according to the following stages

Test phase Test method the language sex Early registration deadline Test date From to me From to me The first period paper Arabic female to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on second period paper Arabic female to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on

General aptitude test for university students

The period of testing the general abilities of university students continues throughout the year, and it is one of the most prominent special tests during which a standardized measurement is taken for all university students to be based on it as a constant and real standard in all bodies that offer postgraduate studies after university level to select the most appropriate students.

Period Test type the language sex Early registration period test period From to me From to me all year round computerized Arabic All all year round all year round all year round all year round

General Cognitive Abilities Test 1444

The application period for this test has been approved by the regulatory authorities, as those wishing to take this test must register early, to take advantage of the test features that help people increase the possibility of using their available resources of knowledge and experience to face the life conditions that always surround the human being. .

Period Test type the language sex Early registration period test period From to me From to me The first period paper Arabic All to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on second period paper Arabic All to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on third period paper Arabic All to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on

The date of the General Aptitude Test for University Graduates PGAT

The registration date for the General Aptitude Test for University Students continues throughout the year, and it is a standardized measure for all university students that places them in front of a common, unified and accurate standard for all. The results of this test are based on this, and the center has clarified the registration mechanism and dates as follows

Test phase Test method the language men/women Early registration deadline Test date From to me From to me all year round computerized Arabic All all year round all year round all year round all year round

STEP English Proficiency Test

It is one of the most prominent tests issued by the National Center for Measurement and is approved throughout the year, as stated by the official websites for this test, as it is adopted in all public and private education institutions, and its dates are according to the following table

Test phase Test method the language men/women Early registration deadline Test date From to me From to me all year round computerized English All all year round all year round all year round all year round

How to inquire about the results of measurement tests 1444

After the student takes a test in one of the tracks of the National Center for Measurement, he can inquire about the results of the subjects he performed, through the ID number, which came with specific steps as follows

Entering directly to the Qiyas website.

Carry out the procedures for logging in to the site, through the following steps Enter the ID number or the civil registry number in the fields designated for this, via the civil registry number. Enter and type your password.

Click on the tab (I am not a robot) that appears on the screen.

Click on the “Login” option. (The site has made it possible to register a new user if you do not have an account of your own).



Go with the site via the (Exams) option, and view the applicant’s profile, which shows Recorded tests. Tests available for registration. Previous and canceled exams.

Select (the test to be queried) box from the page options.

Enter the required data and personal information.

Click on the (Search) tab.

View the final result of the student’s test.

Communication with the National Center for Measurement and Evaluation 2022

Those wishing to obtain more information about the services of the National Center for Measurement and Evaluation can contact through the windows that were officially announced, and came as follows

Follow the National Center for Measurement platform on Twitter This can be done by entering the available link “”.

Inquiries via the (Contact Us) service The service can be accessed “”, and the following personal information must be entered Enter the full name. Write an email. Choose the type of request (inquiry – complaint – suggestion). Define the topic. Write the text of the message. Continue the required verification. Click on the (Send) tab.



