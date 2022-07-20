حساب النسبه الموزونه جامعة حفر الباطن 1444

The method of calculating the weighted percentage at the University of Hafr Al-Batin is one of the important matters for the student to know the exact percentage of his secondary outcome, and based on it he determines the course of study that he can join through the specializations available in the faculties of the University of Hafr Al-Batin. Each academic year, the student can learn about and calculate the weighted percentage for it.

Hafr Al-Batin University 1444

It is one of the public universities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is based on rehabilitating students and granting them various academic degrees of bachelor’s, master’s and diploma. The university’s headquarters is located in Hafr Al-Batin Governorate. It has a number of university colleges, in the governorate of Hafr Al-Batin, the university’s main headquarters, and other colleges outside the governorate.

It is worth noting that Hafr Al-Batin University was at its inception an extension of two academic schools (Dammam University) through the Colleges of Education for Girls in Hafr Al-Batin, Al-Nairiya, Al-Qurayyat Al-Olaya, and Al-Khafji, and it was under the umbrella and sponsorship of the university, in addition to (King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals). ) Through the community college and university colleges that operate under the banner of the basic university in Dhahran, and accordingly Royal Decree No. (20937) on the second date of Jumada II 1435 AH corresponding to the third of April 2014, which took place during the reign of King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, where it decided to merge the branches of the two universities to form an independent university known as the University of Hafr Al-Batin.

Method of calculating the weighted ratio University of Hafr Al-Batin 1444

It is very important for the student to perform the process of calculating the weighted percentage of his grades, and to know the specialization available for him to register in, and this is done through the following method

High School GPA * 0.40.

Achievement test score * 0.30.

Ability Test Score * 0.30.

Therefore, the weighted ratio is It is equal to the sum of the previous three arithmetic operations.

and for example Suppose that the cumulative average of the student in the general secondary school is 95%, the student’s achievement test score is 85%, and the aptitude test score is 90%, then his weighted percentage at Taibah University will be as follows

(95 * 0.40) + (85 * 0.30) + (90 * 0.30) = weighted ratio.

38 + 25.5 + 27 = (90.5%).

Read also

University of Hafr Al-Batin majors 1444

The University of Hafr Al-Batin has provided a distinguished academic diversity for the Saudi student through a series of faculties, which are as follows

The majors of the faculties of the headquarters in Hafr Al-Batin Governorate

Students in the faculties of the main headquarters in Hafr Al-Batin governorate are divided into the following specializations and fields

Specializations of the College of Engineering It allowed admission to a number of engineering disciplines, namely civil engineering. Chemical Engineering. Mechanical engineering. electrical engineering. Interior design engineering. Electrical Engineering – Communications and Electronics track.

College of Pharmacy majors Acceptance is given to both male and female students, according to Pharmacist.

Specializations of the College of Computer Science and Engineering Students in the College of Computer Science and Engineering are divided into the following majors Computer science and engineering. Software Engineering. Cyber ​​security. Data Science.

Majors of the College of Business Administration The College of Business Administration includes the following majors and fields Business Management. marketing specialty. Accounting. financial management. Management information systems. Bachelor of Laws.

Specializations of the College of Applied Medical Sciences It has a number of specializations, namely Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management and Technology. Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Bachelor of Science in Clinical Nutrition. Bachelor of Science in Clinical Laboratory Sciences.

Specializations of the College of Science and Supporting Studies It is based on awarding a bachelor’s degree in each of the following disciplines Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. Bachelor of Science in Biology. Bachelor of Science in Mathematics. Bachelor of Science in Physics. Bachelor of Science in Sports Science and Physical Activity.

Specializations of the College of Arts It allowed admission in a number of fields, namely Bachelor of Arts in Social Work. Bachelor of Arts in English Language and Translation. Bachelor of Arts in Arabic Language. Bachelor of Arts in Islamic Studies. Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Media.



Majors of colleges located outside Hafr Al-Batin Governorate

The colleges located outside Hafr Al-Batin have offered an important number of specializations that meet the needs of the labor market, namely

Specializations of the College of Sciences and Arts in Khafji They include the following fields and specializations Bachelor of Science in Accounting Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Majoring in Financial Management Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Majoring in Marketing Bachelor of Science in Chemistry Bachelor of Science in Physics Bachelor of Arts in English Language and Translation Bachelor of Arts in Islamic Studies

Specializations of the College of Science and Arts in the Upper Village It has a number of scientific departments, as follows Science in Business Administration. Science in Chemistry. Science in Physics. Ethics in Social Work. Arts in English Language and Translation. Arts in the Arabic language.

Specializations of the College of Science and Arts in Nairyah It contains a number of scientific fields that are distributed as follows Social Service. English and translation. Arts in the Arabic language. Science in Business Administration. Science in Biology. Arts in Islamic Studies. English and translation.

Specializations of the Community College Students are divided into the following departments and specializations Computer programming and technology. Mechanical engineering technology. Electrical and electronic engineering technology. Non-destructive evaluation technique. Industrial radiation technology.



Read also

Hafr Al-Batin University acceptance rates 1444

The Deanship of Admission and Registration at the University of Hafr Al-Batin announced the acceptance rates for applications for registration in the available majors, which were as follows

Admission rates for health specialties Students can be accepted in the fields of the health track for the percentage (77%) While the acceptance of female students stopped at (80%).

Engineering and technical specializations All students who have obtained a rate of (75%) are accepted. While the acceptance of female students stopped at (75.6%) in these fields.

Faculty of Science majors All students with a score of (69.75%) are accepted. Female students whose percentage exceeds (70.9%) are accepted.

Faculty of Arts majors Students who achieved the lowest percentage (70.58%) are accepted into the College of Arts. Female students are accepted into this college with an achievement rate of (70.35%).

College of Business Administration majors Student registration applications are accepted after achieving a percentage of (76.2%). Female students are accepted into this college when they achieve a percentage of (77.4%).

Law program majors All students whose percentage is above (81%) are accepted into this program. All female students are accepted when they achieve the lowest percentage (83.12%) in the same program.

Specializations in Sports Science and Physical Activity Registration of all students is accepted after achieving a percentage of (74%). Applications for female students’ registration are accepted after achieving a percentage of (79%).



Conditions for admission to the University of Hafr Al-Batin 1444

The University of Hafr Al-Batin announced a handful of conditions for accepting applications for registration, which were as follows

Admission requirements for high school students in Arabic

A number of conditions have been adopted in accepting the registration of high school certificate holders in the Arabic language, which are

The student must be a Saudi national. Provided that an exception from the nationality requirement is for those whose mother holds Saudi nationality.

Special conditions for the internal scholarship applicant, from non-Saudis, whether from displaced tribes or other nationalities He must have a valid residence in the Kingdom. Acceptance of this category of students is based on the available seats for each nationality, after the approval of the Ministry of Education.

The applicant must have a high school diploma or its equivalent in the current year, or the past four years, i.e. from 1433/1434 AH or above, in order to apply for all programs except for the health track.

Special conditions for the College of Applied Sciences

The applicant must be a Saudi national.

Obtaining the Saudi General Secondary Certificate or its equivalent in the current year 1437/1438 AH or last year 1436/1437 AH.

The student must pass a general or achievement test through the National Center for Measurement and Evaluation in Education. Provided that the student’s result is documented in the Government Transactions Program (Yesser).



Admission requirements for students studying high school diploma in foreign languages

The University of Hafr Al-Batin accepts secondary certificates that rely on the English language in its curriculum, according to the following conditions

The age of the applicant must not be less than (17 years).

The student must be a high school graduate (natural sciences) with a recent high school diploma. In the year in which the admission is made or the year preceding it only.

A student who has studied in any international curriculum must have a certificate from the school he attended, so that it is recognized by the Saudi Ministry of Education.

Scores must be in percentages only, otherwise not accepted.

The student is required to pass the general aptitude test for scientific disciplines offered by the National Center for Measurement and Evaluation in Higher Education.

It was noted that the student has the right to use the test result obtained in the year in which admission is made or the two years preceding it.

The student must pass the achievement test in the year in which admission is made or the year prior to it.

Noting that the test is provided by the National Center for Measurement and Evaluation in higher education only.

It is required that the student does not have any previous record or registration at Hafr Al-Batin University or any other university.

How to register at the University of Hafr Al-Batin 1444

Registration is done electronically after fulfilling the conditions and achieving the acceptance rates for the specialization, according to the following steps

Entering the official website of the University of Hafr Al-Batin directly.

Determine the type of user from among the options offered, which are (student – faculty member – employee)

Determine the nationality of the applicant.

Write the name of the student’s father in the father’s name field.

Write the name of the grandfather in the field designated for him.

Enter the mobile phone number.

Enter a password, then confirm it.

Write the student’s email.

Click on the “Register” option.

Read also

Hafr Al-Batin University official website uhb.edu.sa

Hafr Al-Batin University has multiple platforms through social media to facilitate the delivery of information to the student, as the university has made available through its official website an important number of electronic services and through it also various inquiries that deal with specializations, percentages and conditions of admission can be answered, and the website can be visited “”.

In conclusion, for this article, we have explained to you the most important information about calculating the weighted ratio, University of Hafr Al-Batin 1444 , Hafr Al-Batin University official website uhb.edu.sa