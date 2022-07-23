حساب النسب الموزونة لجامعة طيبة 1444

Calculating the weighted ratios of Taibah University 1444. The field of study at Taibah University is one of the distinctive fields in educational life, which is one of the most important and which many students seek to enroll in, study in its faculties and scientific research in a renewed way, and there are conditions and standards for Taibah University, which is the most important university In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, follow us to learn more information about Taibah University in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Taibah University 1444

It is one of the government educational institutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is one of the leading universities in the Kingdom, which was able to obtain the third place in the 2022 Saudi University classification, and Taibah University was also present on the jury of the National Olympiad for Creativity. The university is located in Medina The university’s specializations are distributed over a large number of its branches and faculties.

As for its establishment, it goes back to the year (2003) through the merger of the two branches of Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University and the branch of King Abdul Aziz University in Madinah, to become unified and independent university bearing the name of Taibah University, where this name was inspired by the names of Madinah, which is one of the universities Distinguished and famous in the Kingdom, which is based on granting a number of scientific degrees, namely diploma – associate – bachelor’s – general diploma – higher diploma – master’s – doctorate.

Calculating the weighted ratios for Taibah University 1444

In accepting applications for registration and differentiating between students, Taibah University depends on what is known as the weighted percentage equation in the acceptance of scientific and literary high school students, which is distributed as follows

Calculating the weighted percentage of the unified scientific path for male and female students

The differentiation between applications for registration and enrollment is carried out according to the following percentages distributed over the following three

High school percentage 30% of the high school average.

Ability test score 30%.

Achievement test score 30%.

Calculating the weighted percentage for the rest of the programs and specializations, for male and female students

Where admission to these specializations is based on the following form

Students according to the binary weighting The ratio is divided into two pairs as follows Secondary rate 50%. Capacity ratio 50%.

Female students according to the triple weighting their applications for registration are accepted according to the percentage distributed over the following triple High school percentage 40%. Ability test score 30%. Achievement test score 30%.



Method of calculating the weighted ratio for Taibah University 1444

The student can calculate the weighted percentage of his academic qualifications, in order to know the specializations available to him for registration, according to the following

High School GPA * 0.40.

Achievement test score * 0.30.

Aptitude test score *0.30.

Therefore, the weighted ratio is equal to the sum of the previous three arithmetic operations.

For example if the student’s cumulative average in general secondary is 95%, the student’s achievement test score is 85%, and the aptitude test score is 90%, then his weighted percentage at Taibah University will be as follows

(95 * 0.40) + (85 * 0.30) + (90 * 0.30) = weighted ratio.

38 + 25.5 + 27 = 90.5.

Link to calculate the weighted percentage for Taibah University 1444

The Ministry of Higher Education has made available a web computer through which all high school graduates can calculate their weighted percentages by following the following steps

Go directly to the “Weighted Ratio Calculator” website.

Record the high school average.

Note the general ability score.

Writing the achievement test score.

It is necessary to ensure the standard set by the university.

Clicking on the Calculate icon to display the weighted student percentage.

Conditions for admission and registration to Taibah University 1444

The Deanship of Admission and Registration at Taibah University announced a set of conditions governing the admission process, which came as follows

The applicant must be a Saudi citizen. With the exception of his mother was Saudi. The applicant must have obtained a national identity card (for Saudis).

The applicant must hold a recent high school diploma, and no more than five years have passed since that certificate. Accordingly, the university accepts high school graduates from the year 1437/1438 AH.

The student must fulfill the age requirement, which is that the student’s age should not be more than twenty-five years at the start of the study.

It is very important for the applicant to be medically fit in the disciplines that require medical fitness.

For the scientific track It is important for students applying for the unified scientific track to achieve the triple weighted percentage that depends on high school grades, abilities and achievement.

For the rest of the disciplines It is important for male and female students applying to other programs and specializations to fulfill the requirement of the double weighted ratio for male and female students.

Literary majors requirements Male and female students in literary majors are nominated for high school diploma holders in the literary section only. With the exception of the English language specialization, applicants from both sections are accepted.

All information entered in the registration process is at the student’s responsibility, and cannot be re-modified.

The student must not be dismissed from any other university for disciplinary reasons.

The male or female student is required not to have been subjected to any disciplinary dismissal during his academic years.

A student applying to Taibah University must not be restricted to study in any of the specializations offered by the university.

Taibah University, in determining whether or not admission, depends on three criteria, namely Numbers approved for admission to the specialty. weighted ratio. student’s desires.

Cases of cancellation of student registration acceptance The university can cancel the student’s admission, when the following things happen If it is found that the student is accepted in another university, the student’s admission will be cancelled. The student’s admission will be canceled if he does not attend the study in the first semester and does not apply for an apology for attending the class. If the student has obtained a bachelor’s degree or diploma from another university, he is not entitled to apply to study at Taibah University.



Taibah University majors 1444

Taibah University has made available a very important number of scientific fields in which it supports the wheel of the national economy through the rehabilitation of a young generation, namely

College of Medicine It accepts registration for both male and female students. It is one of the most prominent and most important colleges of Taibah University in Madinah for Girls and includes multiple specializations, namely autopsy. Al-Batinah. General Surgery. Orthopaedic Surgery. Obstetrics and Gynecology. Family and community medicine. brain and nerves. children. Nose, ear and throat. Dermatology and Venereology. heart disease;

College of Dentistry The college accepts male and female students alike, and it contains a number of departments, namely Oral medicine. General dental health. Pediatric dentistry. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. Removable Prosthodontics. Fixed Prosthodontics. Root treatment. Dental hygiene.

College of Pharmacy admission is given to both male and female students, and it has provided a number of specializations, namely Clinical pharmacology. drugs. Pharmaceutical Analytical Chemistry.

College of Applied Medical Sciences It includes an important number of scientific fields, namely Medical laboratory technology / clinical nutrition for male and female students only, diagnostic radiology technology for male and female students.

College of Medical Rehabilitation Sciences where students are divided into the following specializations Physiotherapy / male and female students. Respiratory therapy male and female students. Prosthetics and assistive devices for students only.

College of Nursing Applications for registration of both male and female students are accepted, and the following specializations are offered Community health nursing. Critical Care Nursing. Emergency Nursing. Psychiatric nursing. Nursing Administration. Pediatric Nursing.

College of Engineering The College of Engineering offered a number of specializations for both male and female students.

College of Computer Science and Engineering It includes a number of specializations and distinguished fields, namely Computer science / male and female students. Computer information systems are accepted by male and female students. Computer Engineering, a section intended for students only.

College of Science The College of Science has made the following scientific fields available to male and female students Mathematics students. Physics students. Biology students. Chemistry students. Geology, which is a department in which only students can be admitted.

Specializations of the College of Education Applications for registration of both male and female students are accepted, according to the following scientific programs Curricula and teaching methods. Art education. Special Education. Education technologies. education basics. Physical Education and Sports Science. educational administration. Educational psychology.

Specializations of Taibah University within the Yanbu branch one of the affiliated colleges of Taibah University, which contains specializations Specializations of the College of Engineering which offers an important number of engineering specializations, including mechanical engineering, which is for students only. Specializations of the College of Applied Medical Sciences which contains a number of specializations Nursing, in which only female students are accepted, and the Department of Clinical Nutrition for female students only as well. Specializations of the College of Computer Science and Engineering which offers students a number of specializations, namely Computer Science for male and female students, and computer information systems for male and female students. Faculty of Science specializations Male and female students are divided into a number of fields, namely the Department of Chemistry for male and female students, the Department of Mathematics for male and female students, the Department of Physics for male and female students, and the Department of Biology for male and female students.

Specializations within the Badr branch which is considered one of the important branches of Taibah University, and includes the following specializations, which male and female students can register and enroll in College of Computer Science and Engineering in Yanbu It has a Department of Computer Science, and male and female students can register there. Specializations of the branch of the Faculty of Science in Yanbu It includes the Department of Mathematics, and male and female students can join the department after completing registration in it, which is one of the distinguished branches affiliated with Taibah University.

The specializations of Taibah University within the institute branch one of the branches of the modern university that took place in accordance with the vision of the university’s deanship for development, and the College of Computer Science and Engineering was established which sponsors the specialization of computer science.

The specializations of Taibah University within the Al-Ula branch The specializations in the Faculty of the Al-Ula branch include a number of the following areas, namely College of Applied Medical Sciences It includes the Nursing Department, in which registration is available for female students only.

Specializations of the College of Sciences and Arts in AlUla This college offered a number of specializations and scientific fields, namely Chemistry for male and female students. Mathematics for male and female students. Physics for male and female students. Biology for male and female students. Computer science for male and female students.



Application dates for Taibah University 1444

Taibah University has set the nomination and admission dates for the new year 1444 as follows

Opening the nomination gate On the 18th of Dhul-Hijjah 1443.

Data update start Thursday 22 Dhu al-Hijjah 1443.

Closing of the nomination gate on Thursday 29 Dhu al-Hijjah 1443.

Announcement of admission results Wednesday 5/1/1444.

Taibah University official website taibahu.edu.sa

Taibah University has provided a comprehensive website through which it publishes registration announcements and admission terms and criteria. It also provides an important number of electronic services to the student to learn about the available majors, faculties and addresses, and the student can communicate with the university via the website ““.

In the end for this article, we will talk to you through important information about the weighted percentage in Saudi Arabia for entering Taibah University 2022, and Taibah University majors 1444 ، Link to calculate the weighted percentage for Taibah University 1444 ، Method of calculating the weighted ratio for Taibah University 1444 .